Airbnb’s new batch of 'safety initiatives' includes a portal which lets law enforcement request information about you

Airbnb has launched a new online safety hub with tips on how users can stay safe while travelling abroad.

The accommodation platform partnered with Crime Stoppers Australia, Surf Life Saving Australia, Kidsafe Australia and the Centre for Internet Safety for the online hub, which includes a safety checklist for travellers and a tips on pool safety.

Airbnb also launched a portal for law enforcement agencies to request information from Airbnb.

The accommodation platform teamed up with Crime Stoppers Australia, Surf Life Saving Australia, Kidsafe Australia and the Centre for Internet Safety to roll-out a new Online Community Safety Hub.

The hub provides tips for both hosts and guests on a range of topics such as pool and beach safety, and responsible use of the internet. It also features a security checklist for travellers.

With summer right around the corner and families looking to book their next holiday destination, Kidsafe wanted to highlight child safety.

“Drowning is one of the leading causes of accidental death for children under five and as the pool is one of the number one amenities people look for when booking a home on Airbnb, we want to ensure families are acting with caution while on holiday,” Kidsafe Australia’s Christine Erskine said in a statement.

In addition to the safety hub, Airbnb also launched a new online portal that lets law enforcement officers submit legal requests for information from Airbnb.

Airbnb has published a Law Enforcement Transparency Report each year since 2016 to provide insights into the frequency of requests for user information, where they come from and how it responds to them. The report refers to “subpoenas, warrants, or equivalent formal legal requests” about specific users or incidents.

Between January 1 to December 31 2018, Airbnb received 3,071 inquiries from law enforcement in 47 countries. Of those, 811 requests involved the release of at least some account information.

“Through the portal, we want to make it easier and more streamlined for law enforcement personnel to access the information they need to help them do their job,” Airbnb told Business Insider in an email.

“Through the new law enforcement portal, officers will be able to securely track requests, and receive status updates and customised email notifications, as well as submit valid legal requests for user information, track requests and communicate securely with Airbnb case managers.”

Airbnb explained that the portal will replace the existing email-based process it had and bring the company in line with other tech companies like Apple and Uber, which have similar portals.

To protect user privacy, Airbnb said it “will only disclose user information when it receives a valid legal request or in certain emergency situations”.

Upon the rollout of the safety hub, Airbnb’s Head of Public Policy for APAC, Brent Thomas said the platform has been designed to “build trust between people” and protect their safety and privacy online and offline.

“While travel will always come with a degree of risk, we are constantly working to make our platform safer because even one incident is one too many,” he said in a statement.

Last week, Airbnb announced its plan to go public in 2020.

