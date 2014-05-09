Airbnb Is Running Its First Ever Global Ad Campaign -- Here's What It Looks Like [THE BRIEF]

Airbnb An Airbnb location in Brazil.

Airbnb is running its first global advertising campaign. Created by its ad agency Pereira & O’Dell, the campaign is anchored by a 60-second ad that seeks to show people that staying with an Airbnb host can make travelling in a foreign country feel more like home.

The ad will run in the U.S, U.K., Germany, France, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Brazil and China, and on sites like YouTube, BuzzFeed, Twitter, and Facebook.

Omnicom and Publicis’ proposed $US35 billion merger was not meant to be. The two sides called off the merger last night, citing “difficulties in completing the transaction within a reasonable timeframe.” In the weeks leading up to the deal, the companies were said to be having difficulty obtaining tax residency in the U.K. and fighting over who would be chief financial officer of the combined company.

Ad Age has an interview with the victorious Sir Martin Sorrell, the WPP CEO and arch rival of Publicis and Omnicom. Sorrell gloated that the proposed deal was an emotional decision made to knock WPP off its perch, but that Omnicom and Publicis’ “eyes were bigger than their tummy.”

Snapchat settled charges brought by the Federal Trade Commission that alleged the startup falsely promised that its messages would disappear after users sent them. The FTC also claimed Snapchat collected address book information without user consent, and allowed video messages to be stored and accessed on a recipient’s phone. The settlement requires Snapchat to implement an in-depth privacy program and be monitored by a privacy professional for 20 years.

Y&R appointed Jon Bird global managing director of Labstore, the agency’s retail and shopper marketing network. Bird previously co-founded and led Y&R’s retail marketing agency, IdeaWorks, in Australia and New Zealand.

E-Trade moved its media planning and buying account to a WPP team made up of talent from OgilvyOne and GroupM. The account was previously held by the Publicis agency Spark.

CP+B hired Spence Kramer to be its global managing director. Spence was most recently at Wieden+Kennedy, where he ran the Coca-Cola business, and before that, the Nike business.

Interactive audio ad company XAPPMedia hired Lisa Namerow to be its senior vice president of business development and publisher relations. Namerow was most recently senior vice president of strategic partnerships and audio monetization at Slacker Radio.

