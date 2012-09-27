Airbnb Raising ~ $100 Million At A $2 Billion+ Valuation

For weeks people we’ve been hearing murmurs of a new big round Airbnb, a peer-to-peer apartment rental site, is raising.It all started when Paul Graham wrote a post indicating that Airbnb and Dropbox combined were worth about $7.5 billion. It seemed more likely that Airbnb’s valuation was the one jumping, since Dropbox last raised at a $4 billion valuation.



Then Eric Eldon mentioned Airbnb’s big new raise again on stage at TechCrunch Disrupt.

Now, co-TechCrunch Editors Alexia Tsotsis and Eldon have rounded up some more preliminary details about the round.

There’s not much that isn’t already out there, but here’s what they’ve got.

The raise will be about $100 million

The valuation will be between $2 and $3 billion

A firm who hasn’t invested in Airbnb before will be leading the round

Investors are liking the hockey-stick growth they’re seeing. Nights booked have jumped from 2 million in June of last year to 10 million in June 2012. Airbnb takes about 10% of each transaction. At $100 per night, that’s about $240 million to Airbnb.

Looking back on the four exits of early Airbnb employees in July, it’s possible some were able to trade equity for cash on this big new round. Nick Grandy, Airbnb’s first employee, was caught with high activity on startup investing site, AngelList.

It’s pretty amazing to look at how far Airbnb has come. Here’s what its first-ever pitch deck looked like, back when it was AirbBed&Breakfast >

