Airbnb is reportedly nabbing a new CFO from a big Wall Street investment firm

AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews Supporters of Airbnb hold a rally outside City Hall, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2015, in New York.

Airbnb is reportedly in talks to hire a top CFO from one of Wall Street’s biggest firms.

Blackstone’s CFO Laurence Tosi may leave his position to join the home-sharing startup as its new CFO, according to a report from Bloomberg. The company’s top finance position has been vacant since Andrew Swain left the company in September 2014.

Airbnb has needed someone at the top as it’s been rumoured to be raising another round of financing at a $US24 billion valuation.

Request for comment to Airbnb and Blackstone was not returned.

Developing…

