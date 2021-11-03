Airbnb is renting out Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic Manhattan apartment to celebrate the premiere of the forthcoming ‘Sex and the City’ reboot

Sarah Jessica Parker in Carrie Bradshaw’s recreated apartment. Airbnb

Airbnb is renting out a recreated version of Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment in advance of the premiere of “And Just Like That…”

The brownstone will be available for just $US23 ($AU31) a night, to honor the 23rd anniversary of “Sex and the City.”

Guests will be “immersed in a quintessentially Carrie experience,” including a fully stocked closet, according to Airbnb.

Couldn’t help but wonder what it would be like to live in Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic Manhattan brownstone? Well, thanks to Airbnb, you now have a chance to experience it for yourself.

In advance of the forthcoming premiere of “And Just Like That…” – the highly anticipated “Sex and the City” reboot slated to hit HBO Max in December – Airbnb is renting out a recreation of Carrie’s classic Upper East Side apartment.

The apartment will be available for just $US23 ($AU31) a night, in honor of the 23rd anniversary of “Sex and the City,” which debuted in 1998. Registration opens to the public beginning on November 8 at noon E.T., and will be available for up to two guests for one-night stays on the evenings of November 12 and 13, only.

According to Airbnb, guests will be “immersed in a quintessentially Carrie experience,” including a fully stocked closet of designer and vintage fashions. Visitors will also receive a virtual greeting from Sarah Jessica Parker herself, complimentary cosmopolitans, a trendy brunch outing in Chelsea, and a styling session and photoshoot pulling looks directly from Carrie’s classic closet.

“The Carrie Bradshaw character is near and dear to my heart, and revisiting her world for the continuation of the ‘Sex and the City’ story has been such a joy,” Parker said in a statement. “I’m excited for our audience to experience Carrie’s New York like never before and walk in her shoes, quite literally, for the first time.”

Take a closer look at the apartment, in all its glitzy splendor, below.

The recreated apartment is located in Chelsea and looks spot-on like the original… …with a few added touches, like sea foam green painted walls. Guests will stay in a recreated bedroom designed just like Carrie’s, the site of many a late-night rendezvous on the show. The apartment includes classic early aughts embellishments central to the show, like Carrie’s cordless phone. Guests will even have the opportunity to perch at Carrie’s desk and sit and wonder about life while typing thoughts on a laptop. And no, that’s not a break-up post it note from Berger, but rather WiFi information so visitors can work on columns of their own. Most importantly, the rental includes a full recreation of Carrie’s iconic closet, filled to the brim with designer and vintage looks. You’ll even find the tutu that Carrie wears in the “Sex and the City” theme. Visitors will get to play dress-up with the clothing, shoes, and accessories, and participate in photo shoots.