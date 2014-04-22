12 Amazing Airbnb Rentals In Brazil

Madeline Stone
The World Cup is fast approaching, and anyone planning to head down to Brazil should look into a place to stay, if they haven’t already found one.

Renting from sites like Airbnb can be a great alternative to traditional hotels. They allow you to search by location and price point, in addition to offering a taste of local life.

We’ve created a list of some of the coolest Brazilian homes you can rent on Airbnb. They each have something amazing to offer, from beach access to gorgeous art.

As an added bonus, many of these rentals include free, home-cooked breakfasts.

The World Cup begins in São Paulo on June 12 and ends in Rio de Janeiro on July 13, with matches taking place in 12 cities across the country. Hosts often increase their rates during special events, so prices listed here have been adjusted to reflect the change.

Lounge by the pool at this resort-like rental in Rio.

This one-bedroom apartment is new, fully furnished, and located near Rio de Janeiro's historical and cultural center.

Cost: $172/night

Accommodates: 3

Neighbourhood: Barra de Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro

Nap in a hammock overlooking Copacabana.

Located in one of Rio's notorious favelas, this rental is a little bit off the beaten track, but it promises an authentic Brazilian experience with breathtaking views.

Cost: $279/night

Accommodates: 2

Neighbourhood: Leme, Rio de Janeiro

Sleep close to the action at this eclectic Rio apartment.

Cosme Velho is at the foot of Corcovado, the mountain where Rio's famous 'Cristo Redentor' statue stands. This fun flat will give you easy access to that and other important landmarks.

Cost: $316/night

Accommodates: 2

Neighbourhood: Cosme Velho, Rio de Janeiro

Take in Rio's sights from this artsy Bed & Breakfast.

Santa Teresa is known for its narrow, winding streets, and it's a popular neighbourhood for artists and tourists. This apartment has plenty of quirky Brazilian art and antiquities.

Cost: $400/night

Accommodates: 4

Neighbourhood: Santa Teresa, Rio de Janeiro

Sleep in the trees at this unique rental in São Paulo.

This private room has a beautiful design, with glass walls that will make guests feel like they're one with nature.

Cost: $360/night

Accommodates: 3

Neighbourhood: Jardim Das Bandeiras, São Paulo

Visit Rio's famous beaches from this quaint flat.

Coloured tiles add a touch of charm to this Rio apartment, located on the border between Ipanema and Copacabana.

Cost: $651/night

Accommodates: 7

Neighbourhood: Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro

Stay off the beaten path at this oceanside home in Paraty.

About halfway between Rio and São Paulo, Paraty is a beautiful colonial town that's situated right on the beach. This private room has access to a balcony and a rooftop deck.

Cost: $94/night

Accommodates: 2

Neighbourhood: Paraty, Rio de Janeiro

Splurge on this spacious apartment in São Paulo.

This home's convenient location is well worth the steep price. Airbnb guests are also allowed access to the development's fitness center and lap pool.

Cost: $976/night

Accommodates: 3

Neighbourhood: Pinheiros, São Paulo

Get an authentic Brazilian experience at this colourful apartment.

Dark wood ceilings and an eclectic collection of artwork are highlights at this one-bedroom flat, located within walking distance of Ipanema beach.

Cost: $241/night

Accommodates: 2

Neighbourhood: Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro

Relax at Rio's 'house in the middle of nature.'

This one-bedroom home is a bit outside the city center, but its modern decor and pops of colour make it an interesting alternative.

Cost: $241/night

Accommodates: 3

Neighbourhood: Cosme Velho, Rio de Janeiro

Enjoy the peace and quiet at this historic mansion.

Airbnb guests can stay in either 'the Pink Room' or 'the Yellow Room,' each with their own balcony. The house is located in a quiet residential neighbourhood near Rio's beaches.

Cost: $279/night

Accommodates: 3

Neighbourhood: Leme, Rio de Janeiro

Escape into the rain forest on this island retreat.

This four-suite home on Ilhabela island is perfect for travellers looking to explore outside the hustle and bustle of Rio and São Paulo. The hosts will even take Airbnb guests on tours around the island.

Cost: $102/night

Accommodates: 8

Neighbourhood: Ilhabela, São Paulo

