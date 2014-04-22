12 Amazing Airbnb Rentals In Brazil

The World Cup is fast approaching, and anyone planning to head down to Brazil should look into a place to stay, if they haven’t already found one.
Renting from sites like Airbnb can be a great alternative to traditional hotels. They allow you to search by location and price point, in addition to offering a taste of local life.
We’ve created a list of some of the coolest Brazilian homes you can rent on Airbnb. They each have something amazing to offer, from beach access to gorgeous art.
As an added bonus, many of these rentals include free, home-cooked breakfasts.
The World Cup begins in São Paulo on June 12 and ends in Rio de Janeiro on July 13, with matches taking place in 12 cities across the country. Hosts often increase their rates during special events, so prices listed here have been adjusted to reflect the change.
This one-bedroom apartment is new, fully furnished, and located near Rio de Janeiro's historical and cultural center.
Cost: $172/night
Accommodates: 3
Neighbourhood: Barra de Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro
Located in one of Rio's notorious favelas, this rental is a little bit off the beaten track, but it promises an authentic Brazilian experience with breathtaking views.
Cost: $279/night
Accommodates: 2
Neighbourhood: Leme, Rio de Janeiro
Cosme Velho is at the foot of Corcovado, the mountain where Rio's famous 'Cristo Redentor' statue stands. This fun flat will give you easy access to that and other important landmarks.
Cost: $316/night
Accommodates: 2
Neighbourhood: Cosme Velho, Rio de Janeiro
Santa Teresa is known for its narrow, winding streets, and it's a popular neighbourhood for artists and tourists. This apartment has plenty of quirky Brazilian art and antiquities.
Cost: $400/night
Accommodates: 4
Neighbourhood: Santa Teresa, Rio de Janeiro
This private room has a beautiful design, with glass walls that will make guests feel like they're one with nature.
Cost: $360/night
Accommodates: 3
Neighbourhood: Jardim Das Bandeiras, São Paulo
Coloured tiles add a touch of charm to this Rio apartment, located on the border between Ipanema and Copacabana.
Cost: $651/night
Accommodates: 7
Neighbourhood: Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro
About halfway between Rio and São Paulo, Paraty is a beautiful colonial town that's situated right on the beach. This private room has access to a balcony and a rooftop deck.
Cost: $94/night
Accommodates: 2
Neighbourhood: Paraty, Rio de Janeiro
This home's convenient location is well worth the steep price. Airbnb guests are also allowed access to the development's fitness center and lap pool.
Cost: $976/night
Accommodates: 3
Neighbourhood: Pinheiros, São Paulo
Dark wood ceilings and an eclectic collection of artwork are highlights at this one-bedroom flat, located within walking distance of Ipanema beach.
Cost: $241/night
Accommodates: 2
Neighbourhood: Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro
This one-bedroom home is a bit outside the city center, but its modern decor and pops of colour make it an interesting alternative.
Cost: $241/night
Accommodates: 3
Neighbourhood: Cosme Velho, Rio de Janeiro
Airbnb guests can stay in either 'the Pink Room' or 'the Yellow Room,' each with their own balcony. The house is located in a quiet residential neighbourhood near Rio's beaches.
Cost: $279/night
Accommodates: 3
Neighbourhood: Leme, Rio de Janeiro
This four-suite home on Ilhabela island is perfect for travellers looking to explore outside the hustle and bustle of Rio and São Paulo. The hosts will even take Airbnb guests on tours around the island.
Cost: $102/night
Accommodates: 8
Neighbourhood: Ilhabela, São Paulo
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.