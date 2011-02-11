12 Awesome Apartments You Can Rent By The Night In New York City

Leah Goldman
Why pay an outrageous amount to stay in a tiny room in Times Square when you can live in a genuine New Yorker’s apartment?A three-year-old website, Airbnb, lists apartments that you can rent for just a night. These apartments can be luxurious and most of them are very cheap.

Renting a NYC apartment for your vacation gives you more privacy, a kitchen, and a more authentic experience than you’ll find at the Marriott.

Price per night: $70

Location: Upper East Side

Details: This studio apartment is available for a minimum of two nights, and sleeps up to three people comfortably, with no extra charge for extra guests.

Price per night: $79

Location: Upper East Side

Details: You get the whole apartment for a minimum of two nights. It sleeps two comfortably, but there's no extra charge for extra guests.

Price per night: $80

Location: Upper East Side

Details: You get the whole apartment for up to three people, and there is no minimum stay time.

Price per night: $90

Location: Upper East Side

Details: For a minimum of two nights you get the studio apartment to yourself, which sleeps up to two people.

Price per night: $95

Location: Mid-Town West

Details: You get the entire apartment for a minimum of four nights, and it sleeps up to 3 people, comfortably, although there's no extra charge for more.

Price per night: $125

Location: East Village

Details: The price includes the entire apartment, for a minimum of five nights, and it sleeps up to three people.

Price per night: $135

Location: Brooklyn

Details: The minimum stay is three nights and you get the entire apartment. It sleeps up to six people and there's also a private outdoor porch.

Price per night: $135

Location: Upper West Side

Details: This studio accommodates up to four people for a minimum of three nights.

Price per night: $165

Location: Meat Packing District (lower west side)

Details: You get the entire studio apartment to yourself, which sleeps up to two people, but if you want to squeeze a few more, there's no extra charge.

Price per night: $165

Location: East Village

Details: You get the entire loft for a minimum of three nights, and it sleeps up to three people.

Price per night: $175

Location: Upper West Side

Details: You get the entire brownstone, it sleeps up to six people, and the minimum stay is three nights.

Price per night: $230

Location: Gramercy

Details: You get the whole apartment for a minimum of three nights and it has a bed comfortable for two people. But, there's no extra charge to squeeze a few more lodgers in on the couch.

