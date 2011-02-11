12 Awesome Apartments You Can Rent By The Night In New York City

Photo: Courtest of airbnb
Why pay an outrageous amount to stay in a tiny room in Times Square when you can live in a genuine New Yorker’s apartment?A three-year-old website, Airbnb, lists apartments that you can rent for just a night. These apartments can be luxurious and most of them are very cheap.
Renting a NYC apartment for your vacation gives you more privacy, a kitchen, and a more authentic experience than you’ll find at the Marriott.
Price per night: $70
Location: Upper East Side
Details: This studio apartment is available for a minimum of two nights, and sleeps up to three people comfortably, with no extra charge for extra guests.
Price per night: $79
Location: Upper East Side
Details: You get the whole apartment for a minimum of two nights. It sleeps two comfortably, but there's no extra charge for extra guests.
Price per night: $80
Location: Upper East Side
Details: You get the whole apartment for up to three people, and there is no minimum stay time.
Price per night: $90
Location: Upper East Side
Details: For a minimum of two nights you get the studio apartment to yourself, which sleeps up to two people.
Price per night: $95
Location: Mid-Town West
Details: You get the entire apartment for a minimum of four nights, and it sleeps up to 3 people, comfortably, although there's no extra charge for more.
Price per night: $125
Location: East Village
Details: The price includes the entire apartment, for a minimum of five nights, and it sleeps up to three people.
Price per night: $135
Location: Brooklyn
Details: The minimum stay is three nights and you get the entire apartment. It sleeps up to six people and there's also a private outdoor porch.
Price per night: $135
Location: Upper West Side
Details: This studio accommodates up to four people for a minimum of three nights.
Price per night: $165
Location: Meat Packing District (lower west side)
Details: You get the entire studio apartment to yourself, which sleeps up to two people, but if you want to squeeze a few more, there's no extra charge.
Price per night: $165
Location: East Village
Details: You get the entire loft for a minimum of three nights, and it sleeps up to three people.
Price per night: $175
Location: Upper West Side
Details: You get the entire brownstone, it sleeps up to six people, and the minimum stay is three nights.
Price per night: $230
Location: Gramercy
Details: You get the whole apartment for a minimum of three nights and it has a bed comfortable for two people. But, there's no extra charge to squeeze a few more lodgers in on the couch.
