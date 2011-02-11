12 Awesome Apartments You Can Rent By The Night In New York City

Photo: Courtest of airbnb

Why pay an outrageous amount to stay in a tiny room in Times Square when you can live in a genuine New Yorker’s apartment?A three-year-old website, Airbnb, lists apartments that you can rent for just a night. These apartments can be luxurious and most of them are very cheap.



Renting a NYC apartment for your vacation gives you more privacy, a kitchen, and a more authentic experience than you’ll find at the Marriott.

