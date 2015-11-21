Airbnb raises more than $100 million at same $25.5 billion valuation

Home-sharing site Airbnb has raised more than $US100 million in a fresh round of fundraising, valuing the startup at the same $US25.5 billion mark where it raised this past summer, according to the Wall Street Journal.
An investor slide deck viewed by the Wall Street Journal’s Rolfe Winkler said the company had booking of $US2.2 billion, double where it was a year ago.
Developing….
NOW WATCH: Watch the mesmerising way a company puts camouflage on helmets
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.