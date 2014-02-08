Multi-Billion-Dollar Startup Airbnb Has Raised A Fresh $US200 Million

Airbnb has raised $US200 million, according to a new SEC filing. That brings the company’s total amount raised to $US526 million (via Launch.co).

The round was first announced in October, when Airbnb CTO Nate Blecharczyk confirmed it was in the works and that Founders Fund was an investor.

Airbnb, which lets people rent out their homes to others while they’re away, was previously valued at ~ $US2.5 billion. Investors include Y Combinator, Sequoia Capital, Greylock Partners, SV Angel, Ashton Kutcher, Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst Partners, Jeff Bezos and Digital Sky Technologies.

As of 2012, 15 million nights had been booked on Airbnb.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.