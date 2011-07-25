CHA-CHING! Airbnb Officially Raises $112 Million

Photo: Airbnb
Airbnb has officially announced its Series B fundraising, which totals $112 million and comes from Andreessen Horowitz, DST Global and General Catalyst. There had been reports since may that Airbnb was raising a huge round at a $1 billion valuation.
Airbnb is a sort of “eBay for space”: it lets anyone rent out their home to strangers over the internet, and it works. Its vacation rental marketplace is booming. The startup is facing a spate of heavily funded Airbnb clones, however.
