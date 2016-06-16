Airbnb raises $1 billion in debt financing to create new travel services

Airbnb just raised $1 billion in debt financing from a group of major U.S. banks including

JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., and Bank of America Corp., Bloomberg first reported.

The funding will be used to help Airbnb expand and develop new services.

The company is working to become a more full-service travel company, creating add-on travel services in hopes to grow beyond home-sharing, Bloomberg reported last March.

Airbnb is currently valued at $25.5 billion after a $1.5 billion funding round a year ago.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.