AirBnb Posts Stunning Growth Numbers

Crowd sourced rental service Airbnb announced that since its start four years ago, five million nights have been booked.



Instead renting a room out of a hotel, Airbnb is a service that lets you rent a room out of someone’s apartment.

It was really in the last year from January 2011 to January 2012 that the company has seen crazy growth — up 500 per cent in bookings.

The company is expanding its international footprint, opening up offices in Barcelona, Copenhagen, Milan, Moscow, Paris, and São Paulo by March 2012.

Photo: Screenshot of Airbnb infographic

