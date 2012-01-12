The 15 Coolest Offices In Tech: Airbnb Office Tour

Alyson Shontell
AirBnb offices

Photo: Chad Riley

Airbnb is a billion-dollar startup that lets you rent or book rooms with peers.Check out Airbnb’s cool San Francisco headquarters.

Start by walking down this long hallway. What's that in back?

It's the old PanAm logo on the wall. The windows make it look like the inside of an aeroplane. PanAm was synonymous with air travel back in the day.

The office itself is pretty swanky, as fits a member of the billion-dollar club. Those chairs look comfy!

HR head Jabu Dayton chills in the padded reading nook with her dog, Biscuits Jackson.

But the coolest part are the conference rooms, which were designed after AirBnb listings. This one is based on a mushroom cabin in Aptos, California.

Here's the original.

Now head into this conference room.

It's based on an apartment in Hong Kong. That's online marketing manager Maria Hwang with her head down working.

Here's that place in Hong Kong. Airbnb worked with the apartment owners to get the details right, all the way down to that picture on the wall.

Here's an outside view of a couple more conference rooms.

This one looks like an artist's pad in Berlin.

They even got the curtains right.

See? Here's the original.

This one is based on an apartment in Soho, New York.

It's packed with art.

Here's what the original looks like.

The kitchen is just a kitchen, although those coloured fridges look pretty cool.

While the guys get an antelope's head.

For the next cool office:

Take A Tour Of Bloomberg LP's New York City Headquarters >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.