The 15 Coolest Offices In Tech: Airbnb Office Tour

Photo: Chad Riley
Airbnb is a billion-dollar startup that lets you rent or book rooms with peers.Check out Airbnb’s cool San Francisco headquarters.
It's the old PanAm logo on the wall. The windows make it look like the inside of an aeroplane. PanAm was synonymous with air travel back in the day.
The office itself is pretty swanky, as fits a member of the billion-dollar club. Those chairs look comfy!
But the coolest part are the conference rooms, which were designed after AirBnb listings. This one is based on a mushroom cabin in Aptos, California.
It's based on an apartment in Hong Kong. That's online marketing manager Maria Hwang with her head down working.
Here's that place in Hong Kong. Airbnb worked with the apartment owners to get the details right, all the way down to that picture on the wall.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.