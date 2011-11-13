15 Sweet Airbnb Apartments You Can Rent Right Now In New York City

Photo: Airbnb
Airbnb is a billion-dollar startup that lets you rent out your apartment for anywhere from a few days to months at a time.You could literally move to a new city and spend months jumping from apartment to apartment, if you wanted.
I would know, I’m doing it right now!
And there are some pretty sweet apartments available through the site. Sure, they’re more expensive than your typical apartment, but chances are you won’t find an apartment with some of these views. Or a mansion, for that matter.
If you have enough people travelling with you, or if you have the extra cash to spend, you can rent out one of these awesome apartments. (Note, I haven’t stayed in any of these places, they’re just outside of my tax bracket.)
Price: $299/night
Location: Chelsea
This one-bedroom apartment has a pull-out sofa, so it's good for anywhere from two to four guests. It has a good view of downtown New York, but it'll cost you an additional $40 each night if you bring more than two people.
Price: $340/night
Location: Battery Park
This two-bedroom apartment sits in the middle of Battery Park and overlooks the Hudson River. It's around 1,200 square feet large and has a nice, lush outdoor patio.
Price: $390/night
Location: Koreatown
This one-bedroom apartment has a direct view of the Empire State Building and downtown New York City. You'll still have to share the apartment with a cat, though.
Location: 34th St. and Broadway
Price: $400/night
Here's a minimalist apartment you would find straight out of a furniture magazine. It's basically in the centre of downtown New York, though you won't have much of a view.
Price: $395/night
Location: Times Square
It's another tourist hotspot -- but if you're up for it, you can stay at this apartment right next to Times Square. It has two bedrooms, so bring a few roommates to bring the price down each night.
Price: $400/night
Location: Upper West Side
This two-bedroom apartment sits on the Upper West Side of New York City and has a direct view of Central Park. It's right next to a grocery store and the area is loaded with bars and stores. Bring another two friends with you to bring the cost down.
Price: $399/night
Location: Upper East Side
Here's another one with a view on the other side of Central Park. This two-bedroom apartment sits on the Upper East Side of New York. It'll cost you an another $25 for each extra person you bring with you.
Price: $400/night
Location: Little West Street
This apartment is on the southwestern part of Manhattan, but it has a hell of a view. An entire wall of the apartment is fitted with windows looking out onto the water. There's also a patio with grills and a swimming pool.
Price: $450/night
Location: Washington Ave, Brooklyn
You can rent out a room in a mansion in Brooklyn through Airbnb, too. This host restored the Brooklyn brownstone mansion and updated it with some modern amenities.
Price: $460/night
Location: Union Square
Union Square is one of the most popular parts of New York for visitors. Stay right nearby in this three-bedroom loft with a bunch of your friends to bring the price down to something more manageable.
Price: $500/night
Location: Brooklyn Heights
This apartment suits up to 6 people and is in the middle of Brooklyn Heights, just south of Manhattan. There's no extra fee for additional guests, so bring as many as you can to push the price down. You can quickly get into the city and explore the DUMBO area of Brooklyn. It'll be tough to get to Williamsburg and other parts of Brooklyn easily.
Price: $800/night
Location: Flatiron District
Feeling spendy and trendy? You can stay in an artist's loft at 23rd and Park Avenue, right in the centre of downtown New York. It's a three-bedroom apartment, so you should bring six people if you can.
Price: $696/night
Location: Tribeca
This loft is in the southern part of Manhattan, where you'll be able to quickly get to SoHo and other nearby neighborhoods. It's a three-bedroom apartment, but there's no fee for additional guests -- so bring as many as you can.
Price: $2,000/night
Location: SoHo
Are you a photographer or shooting a film? Check out this gigantic loft that you can rent out for your photo shoots. This loft has two floors and five bedrooms. We won't tell anyone if you decide to stay in it overnight.
Price: $5,000/night
Location: West Village
Here's the grand prize: a four-floor, three-bedroom loft that has more than 8,000 square feet of space. It has a grand piano, a keyboard, a performance area and a gallery -- and just about everything else. There's no charge for extra people staying here.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.