15 Sweet Airbnb Apartments You Can Rent Right Now In New York City

Photo: Airbnb

Airbnb is a billion-dollar startup that lets you rent out your apartment for anywhere from a few days to months at a time.You could literally move to a new city and spend months jumping from apartment to apartment, if you wanted.



I would know, I’m doing it right now!

And there are some pretty sweet apartments available through the site. Sure, they’re more expensive than your typical apartment, but chances are you won’t find an apartment with some of these views. Or a mansion, for that matter.

If you have enough people travelling with you, or if you have the extra cash to spend, you can rent out one of these awesome apartments. (Note, I haven’t stayed in any of these places, they’re just outside of my tax bracket.)

