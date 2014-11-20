Airbnb Is Giving Customers A Chance To Spend A Night In A Tricked Out Aeroplane

Via Airbnb KLM has transformed one of its jets into a temporary living space.

No one wants to be forced to spend the night at an airport.

The dreaded experience usually involves clinging to your luggage while trying to cram yourself into a tiny gate chair.

But the new instalment of Airbnb’s “Night At” campaign might just make you think differently.

Technically, you wouldn’t be staying in the actual airport, but on the airport’s runway — in your very own private aeroplane apartment.

In Airbnb’s latest move to provide travellers with eccentric experiences, the company has teamed up with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines airlines to give three winners a chance to spend the night in an aircraft “loft.”

Unfortunately, the first house rule is “no flying.”

Via Airbnb The cabin has been turned into a loft, equipped with all the accommodations of an apartment.

The dutch airline has transformed one of its jets into a temporary living space, and with the help from the design andbranding firm TANK, the cabin has been transformed into a stylish “loft space.”

They filled a plane that was parked on the runway of the busy Schiphol Airport with all the amenities of an apartment. The plane now has a spacious living room, a master bedroom, two children’s beds, eight bathrooms, two kitchens, and even a home cinema (although the cinema will apparently only play films related to flying, so you might get stuck watching “Snakes On A Plane.”)

Via Airbnb KLM asks that you make sure to water the plants.

KLM asks that you “treat our plane like you treat your own plane.” Which means that the other house rules include: no marshmallow roasting with the jet engines, no smoking when the non-smoking sign is on, and the use of the inflatable emergency slide is strictly off limits.

The listing also asks that you kindly make sure to water the plants and feed the fish.

Via Airbnb The king-sized bed in the master bedroom is better than sleeping in your seat.

The plane has 116 windows through which you can watch other planes on the runway take off and land. The aeroplane apartment also has a a giant cockpit panorama window.

Via Airbnb There’s no need to fight over if the window cover should be up or down.

Only three winners will be picked to stay in this stylish aircraft loft. KLM will fly the winners out to Amsterdam, and they will be able to spend the nights of November 28, 29, and the 30th in the renovated jet.

Via Airbnb The aircraft has nearly 4,000 square feet of space

This is just the latest in strange accommodations from Airbnb “Night At” campaign — previous listing include a chance to spend the night in one of Ikea’s fake homes, a historic French Châteaux, and one of London’s largest bookstores.

Via Airbnb Travellers would stay on the busy runway of Schiphol Airport.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.