Airbnb won't let you book a New Year’s Eve stay if you don’t have a history of positive reviews

Airbnb has introduced a new rule in a bid to crack down on house parties during New Year’s Eve.

The company will only allow guests with a track record of positive reviews to book one night stays in entire houses on December 31.

“These measures are about helping to ensure everyone can safely and responsibly celebrate New Year’s Eve,” Airbnb’s Head of Public Policy for Australia said.

The holiday rental business is continuing its crackdown on party houses, with a new rule that prevents guests from booking one-night stays in entire homes on December 31 if they don’t have a track record of positive reviews on Airbnb.

The company said, “we will leverage our technology that restricts certain local and last-minute bookings by guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb and also block reservations within an expanded radius.”

Those who make the cut, however, will have to heed the platform’s global party ban, knowing that if they breach it they could have their account removed, or worse, face legal action.

“These measures are about helping to ensure everyone can safely and responsibly celebrate New Year’s Eve,” Airbnb’s Head of Public Policy for Australia, Derek Nolan said in a statement. “At the same time, they have been designed to make sure Airbnb guests with a track record of being respectful travellers can enjoy a wide range of options.

“Negative incidents are extremely rare on Airbnb – however, we continue to work diligently to make them even rarer. We want to remind both guests and hosts that bad behaviour has no place on Airbnb and those who willfully fail to adhere to our policies face removal from our platform.”

Those who have already booked one-night stays on New Year’s Eve areexempt from the rule. Airbnb said that “our data has historically shown that one-night New Year’s Eve bookings made prior to now very rarely lead to unauthorised parties.”

Australia’s isn’t the only country to face the new rules. Airbnb has also rolled it out across the US, Canada, the UK, France, Spain and Mexico.

The move comes after Airbnb either removed or suspended more than 400 listings on its platform in Australia for breaching its rules against parties.

