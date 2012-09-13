Airbnb May Be Raising A Huge New Round

Airbnb’s cofounders stand to become even wealthier.

Photo: Airbnb

Airbnb, a site which lets people rent out rooms in their homes and other forms of lodging to strangers, may be raising a huge new round of funding.That’s according to TechCrunch coeditor Eric Eldon, who just let that fact slip during a panel at his news site’s Disrupt conference.



Airbnb investor Paul Graham recently hinted that the company’s valuation may have increased significantly since last year, when it raised $112 million in a deal that valued the company at $1.3 billion.

We asked Airbnb for comment and haven’t heard back yet.

The company, whose bookings have been growing explosively, is still run by its troika of cofounders: Nathan Blecharczyk, Brian Chesky, and Joe Gebbia. Chesky is the CEO.

