Airbnb released a 38-page handbook with cleaning and disinfecting protocols — and it suggests that hosts have full PPE on hand, including optional shoe coverings

Airbnb has released a 38-page handbook detailing new cleaning and sanitation protocols for hosts.

The handbook is part of Airbnb’s Enhanced Cleaning Protocol program to ease fears about travelling during the pandemic and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Guidelines include wearing head-to-toe personal protective equipment (PPE) and rewashing clean dishes.

US-based hosts who complete a quiz as well as an attestation certifying their commitment to follow the guidelines will be able to display an Enhanced Cleaning Protocol certification on their listings.

Airbnb homes are about to get a lot cleaner.

Last week, the company released a 38-page handbook detailing guidelines for hosts on cleaning and sanitizing rooms. Part of Airbnb’s Enhanced Cleaning Protocol initiative, the guidelines were developed in consultation with the Centres for Disease Control (CDC) and experts including former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.

According to the handbook, hosts should wear personal protective equipment (PPE) from head to toe when cleaning rooms and shared spaces after a guest stay. Per the guidelines, PPE includes:

Disposable gloves

A mask or cloth facial covering

Safety glasses

An apron or gown

Shoe coverings are optional, but recommended

The handbook also outlines that hosts should also clean “the dirtiest spaces,” like the bathroom and kitchen, first. Room-by-room checklists advise hosts to rewash clean dishes and wash shower curtains on the highest manufacturer-recommended setting after every stay.

Hosts aren’t required to abide by the guidelines, but those who do will be able to display an “Enhanced Cleaning Protocol” certification on their listings after taking a quiz and signing an attestation of their commitment to follow the new protocols.

Currently, only hosts in the US are eligible to become Enhanced Cleaning Protocol-certified, and hosts are responsible for purchasing their own PPE and cleaning supplies. Global rollout of the certification will “follow shortly,” according to Airbnb’s press desk. Listings are not yet searchable by “Enhanced Cleaning Protocol” certification, but a filter is “coming soon,” a representative for Airbnb told Business Insider.

Hosts who can’t commit to the Enhanced Cleaning Protocol will be able opt into an alternative 72-hour Booking Buffer program, signalling to guests that rooms have been vacant for a 72-hour period before their arrival.

While Airbnb has reported a surge of interest in local stays, with the number bookings from May 17 to June 3 in the US exceeding the number of bookings for the same period in 2019, the pandemic has taken a toll on the company. In May, Airbnb laid off 1,900 employees, or 25% of its staff, and CEO Brian Chesky predicted that Airbnb’s 2020 revenue will be half that of 2019.

