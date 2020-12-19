Airbnb is offering 2 NYC residents a stay in a private dome on Nasdaq's rooftop above Times Square hosted by Mariah Carey to watch the New Year's ball drop

Airbnb Airbnb and Nasdaq’s room in dome.

Airbnb and Nasdaq are teaming up to offer a one-night stay on New Year’s Eve inside a private dome with views of the Times Square ball drop.

The listing, which is hosted by Mariah Carey, has space for two New York City residents that live in the same household.

The booking opens on December 21 and will cost $US21 for the stay and a list of perks.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Airbnb and Nasdaq are teaming up to offer a one-night stay on New Year’s Eve inside a dome with views of the Times Square ball drop.

Like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, this year’s New Year’s Eve Times Square celebration is going to be virtual during the coronavirus pandemic. However, the guest that books the listing, which is hosted by Mariah Carey, will have the opportunity to experience the countdown in person with views of the ball drop and celebrations.

“Under the New Year’s Eve ball, say GTFO to 2020 in style,” the listing, posted by Carey’s Airbnb account, reads.



Read more:





INTERVIEW: Airbnb co-founder Nate Blecharczyk on how the company survived its darkest pandemic days, why it went public now, and how he surprises Airbnb guests



The dome listing announcement comes almost a week after Airbnb’s successful IPO.

Airbnb Airbnb and Nasdaq’s room in dome.

Source:



Business Insider



The “Sleep under the New Year’s Ball in Times Square” listing opens on December 21 for $US21. It’s not a contest, which means the first person to book the dome will receive the stay.

Airbnb Airbnb and Nasdaq’s room in dome.

Source: Airbnb

However, only New York City residents that live in the same household are eligible to book.

Airbnb Airbnb and Nasdaq’s room in dome.

The guests will receive a personal virtual welcome from Carey.

Airbnb Airbnb and Nasdaq’s room in dome.

The heated dome will be located on Nasdaq’s outdoor terrace.

Airbnb Airbnb and Nasdaq’s room in dome.

If spending the night in a dome isn’t preferable, guests can also opt to sleep in the indoor bedroom.

Airbnb Airbnb and Nasdaq’s indoor bedroom.

The two guests will also have access to an indoor lounge to watch the celebrations …

Airbnb Airbnb and Nasdaq’s living room.

… eat dinner made by a private chef …

Airbnb Airbnb and Nasdaq’s living room.

… and munch on the provided snacks, which include Carey’s branded cookies.

Airbnb Airbnb and Nasdaq’s dining room.

The stay also comes with a list of perks, including $US5,000 in shopping credit to use at Times Square and 5th Avenue shops, different New Year’s Eve accessories, and a crystal memento.

Airbnb Airbnb and Nasdaq’s room in dome.

Like any other Airbnb booking, the guests will have to adhere to the company’s COVID-19 guidelines, which include wearing a mask and social distancing while interacting with staff members.

Airbnb Airbnb and Nasdaq’s dining room.

The home sharing company will also be making an undisclosed donation to an “organisation serving New York City frontline workers and their families,” according to the news release announcing the New Year’s Eve listing.

Airbnb Airbnb and Nasdaq’s living room.

Source: Airbnb

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.