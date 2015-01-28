Airbnb Is Offering A Chance To Stay In A Luxury Cable Car 9,000 Feet Above The French Alps

Airbnb The cable car decked out in Airbnb livery in anticipation of the contest.

If staying in a cable car 9,000 feet in the air sounds like a relaxing vacation to you, Airbnb may have you covered.

The tech startup that connects empty rooms and homes with people who would like to occupy them has announced a new contest for an exclusive stay in a gondola-turned luxury hotel room above the French Alps ski resort of Courchevel.

Airbnb The surprising transformation of the utilitarian cable car includes comforts like fuzzy rugs and curtains over the windows.

The Airbnb sleeps four and features two beds and a surprisingly cozy set up than any cable car has any right to be.

It all starts with a run up the ski hills via snowmobile, to the cable car. There, mulled wine and a typical Savoyard dinner of cheese fondue welcomes guests to their one-night digs.

You will then be able to spend the night in the cozy cable car overnight above Combe de Saulire, which is the highest point of the Courchevel resort.

Since the cable car will be in the station at the top of the mountain all night, the guests will be able to use the facilities in the station as well — including the washroom.

The next day, the car’s occupants will be in the perfect position to lay first tracks over the fresh snow at dawn, before the lifts even start operating.

The contest is only choosing one lucky winner and the only way to enter is through the fake Airbnb listing, by writing a 100-word paragraph about why you should be chosen as the winner. The listing is available for one night only.

It’s part of Airbnb’s “Night At The..” series, which previously offered a night in a KLM plane in Amsterdam, an Ikea in Australia, and a bookstore in London.

