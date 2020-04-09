Airbnb has launched Online Experiences so you can meditate with Japanese Buddhist monks and make pasta with Italian nonnas all from home

Airbnb You could take a coffee masterclass with a national judge in Mexico via Airbnb Online Experiences.

Travel plans cancelled due to the coronavirus?

Well, while you may no longer be able to go abroad, you can now bring the vacation to you.

Airbnb has launched Online Experiences, allowing people to have authentic experiences with locals around the world livestreamed into their homes.

From cooking and cocktail making to meditation and magic, led by people in places as far afield as Japan, Mexico, and Italy, the list of activities on offer is certainly diverse.

Here are some of the highlights:

There are already more than 50 on offer, and Airbnb is expecting to add thousands more experiences to the list in the coming weeks.

Prices vary – meditation with a Buddhist monk, for example, costs £8 ($US10) while a Swedish baking lesson is £21 ($US26) – but they’re all cheaper than they would be in person (Swedish baking is £63 ($US78) normally).

Rachel Hosie/Insider You can do a Swedish bun baking masterclass livestreamed directly from Stockholm.

As much as Online Experiences is about giving people something to do while at home, it also has the aim of allowing Airbnb hosts to continue earning during the coronavirus pandemic – in-person Airbnb experiences have been suspended until at least the end of April.

Each experience will be held via Zoom (Airbnb is giving all hosts accounts for free), and participants need simply book online.

“Human connection is at the core of what we do,” Catherine Powell, Head of Airbnb Experiences, said in a press release sent to Insider.

“With so many people needing to stay indoors to protect their health, we want to provide an opportunity for our hosts to connect with our global community of guests in the only way possible right now, online.”

Airbnb has also teamed up with four charitable organisations around the world – SAGE, the National Council on Ageing, the Associazione Nazionale Alpini – Sezione di Milan, and the Amigos de los Mayores – to offer the most isolated individuals, like the elderly, curated experiences free of charge.

