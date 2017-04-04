Airbnb joined the same-sex marriage debate in Australia with its new ad campaign

Airbnb The ring was designed by Marc Newson, who was also a designer of the Apple Watch.

Airbnb is calling for marriage equality in its latest Australian campaign, first spotted on Ad News Australia, by asking people to wear a broken ring.

The video (watch it in full below) asks people to talk about the meaning of love they usually associate with rings. The ring at the heart of the campaign is broken, to symbolise the missing acceptance of marriage equality.

The campaign calls on people to wear the “acceptance ring,” designed by Marc Newson and available for free on the Airbnb website, until same-sex marriage is legalised in Australia.

Marriage equality is at the heart of a debate in the country after a letter signed by business leaders was sent to the Australian prime minister in March. Since then a number of global companies — including Google, Procter & Gamble, and GE, have joined the non-profit Australian Marriage Equality campaign.

This campaign was developed with the non-profit after Airbnb joined the campaign.

In a statement, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said: “This is an opportunity for people to show their support for marriage equality — not just those within the LGBTQI+ community, but for anyone to make their support for a brother, sister, parent, friend or loved one known.”

