If you want to work for Airbnb, get ready to answer these 27 ridiculous interview questions

Airbnb is the third-most valuable private tech company in the world — it has a $25.5 billion valuation.

If you want to work there, you might have to answer some tricky questions first.

Using Glassdoor’s information about Airbnb, we’ve compiled some of the most ridiculous questions that people say they have been asked while interviewing for the company.

No matter if you’re looking for a customer service job or a more technical position, Airbnb’s interview questions will give you a run for your money.

'If you had to teach or give a TED talk, what subject would you talk about?' - Customer Experience Specialist candidate TED 'What would you say at Airbnb's funeral?' - Marketing candidate Chris Hondros/Getty Images 'What position am I interviewing you for?' - Engineer candidate Mark Norman Francis/Getty 'What impact has the internet had on the world? Positive or negative?' - Account Manager candidate Shutterstock 'What do you do if a guest is kicked out by a host and need to retrieve her belongings?' - Trust and Safety Manager candidate Adam Berry/Getty 'Have you ever developed a meaningful or lasting friendship with someone who you met briefly in an informal setting, like riding on the bus?' - Customer Experience Specialist candidate Getty Images 'The host's dog defecates in the guest's suitcase on a dress/suit. What do you say?' - Customer Experience Specialist candidate Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images 'If you could pick one public person to embody who you stand for, who would that be?' - Junior Account Executive candidate Kevin Winter/ Getty Images 'Given a dictionary, and a matrix of letters, find all the words in the matrix that are in the dictionary.' - Software Engineer candidate Getty Images 'Don't you think I'd be a great Airbnb host?' - Community Manager candidate Shutterstock 'When you walk into a room, what would be your theme song?' - Marketing candidate Kevork Djansezian/ Getty 'Please address entire company in an email and let them know why we are discontinuing ordering Unicorn from the menu.' - Food and Beverage Manager candidate Shutterstock 'A customer calls and says there is almost pornographic photos in their host's home. They feel very uncomfortable and these photos were not represented in the Airbnb listing. How can you help the guest?' Customer Experience Specialist candidate Brendon Thorne/Getty Images 'What would your peers/ex-coworkers say is the biggest misconception about you?' - Country Manager candidate Carl Court/Getty Images 'What would you write on the tombstone of the current hotel industry?' - IT candidate Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images 'What can you teach me in a few minutes?' - Software Engineer candidate Streeter Lecka/Getty Images 'Describe what happens when you enter a URL in the web browser.' - Software Engineer candidate Shutterstock 'How do you cut a round cake into 8 equal pieces using just 3 strokes of a knife?' - Customer Experience Representative candidate Shutterstock 'How lucky are you and why?' - Content Manager candidate Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images 'Tell me something extraordinary you did in the past month.' - Customer Experience Specialist candidate Stu Forster/Getty Images 'How would you be able to survive a plane crash?' Trust and Safety Investigator candidate Greg Wood - Pool/Getty Images 'What is the craziest idea you've ever had?' - Accounting candidate Shutterstock 'How would you explain Airbnb to your grandmother?' - Customer Service Representative candidate Christopher Furlong/Getty Images 'Tell me a joke.' - Customer experience lead candidate Scott Barbour/Getty Images) 'If you were a gerbil, which gerbil would you be?' - Software engineer candidate Ebay 'What would you do with a million dollars?' - Recruiting coordinator candidate Wikimedia Commons 'What was the last gift you gave to someone?' - Designer candidate Shutterstock

