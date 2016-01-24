If you want to work for Airbnb, get ready to answer these 27 ridiculous interview questions

Airbnb is the third-most valuable private tech company in the world — it has a $25.5 billion valuation.

If you want to work there, you might have to answer some tricky questions first.

Using Glassdoor’s information about Airbnb, we’ve compiled some of the most ridiculous questions that people say they have been asked while interviewing for the company.

No matter if you’re looking for a customer service job or a more technical position, Airbnb’s interview questions will give you a run for your money.

'If you had to teach or give a TED talk, what subject would you talk about?' - Customer Experience Specialist candidate

'What would you say at Airbnb's funeral?' - Marketing candidate

'What position am I interviewing you for?' - Engineer candidate

'What impact has the internet had on the world? Positive or negative?' - Account Manager candidate

'What do you do if a guest is kicked out by a host and need to retrieve her belongings?' - Trust and Safety Manager candidate

'Have you ever developed a meaningful or lasting friendship with someone who you met briefly in an informal setting, like riding on the bus?' - Customer Experience Specialist candidate

'The host's dog defecates in the guest's suitcase on a dress/suit. What do you say?' - Customer Experience Specialist candidate

'If you could pick one public person to embody who you stand for, who would that be?' - Junior Account Executive candidate

'Given a dictionary, and a matrix of letters, find all the words in the matrix that are in the dictionary.' - Software Engineer candidate

'Don't you think I'd be a great Airbnb host?' - Community Manager candidate

'When you walk into a room, what would be your theme song?' - Marketing candidate

'Please address entire company in an email and let them know why we are discontinuing ordering Unicorn from the menu.' - Food and Beverage Manager candidate

'A customer calls and says there is almost pornographic photos in their host's home. They feel very uncomfortable and these photos were not represented in the Airbnb listing. How can you help the guest?' Customer Experience Specialist candidate

'What would your peers/ex-coworkers say is the biggest misconception about you?' - Country Manager candidate

'What would you write on the tombstone of the current hotel industry?' - IT candidate

'What can you teach me in a few minutes?' - Software Engineer candidate

'Describe what happens when you enter a URL in the web browser.' - Software Engineer candidate

'How do you cut a round cake into 8 equal pieces using just 3 strokes of a knife?' - Customer Experience Representative candidate

'How lucky are you and why?' - Content Manager candidate

'Tell me something extraordinary you did in the past month.' - Customer Experience Specialist candidate

'How would you be able to survive a plane crash?' Trust and Safety Investigator candidate

'What is the craziest idea you've ever had?' - Accounting candidate

'How would you explain Airbnb to your grandmother?' - Customer Service Representative candidate

'Tell me a joke.' - Customer experience lead candidate

'If you were a gerbil, which gerbil would you be?' - Software engineer candidate

'What would you do with a million dollars?' - Recruiting coordinator candidate

'What was the last gift you gave to someone?' - Designer candidate

