If you want to work for Airbnb, get ready to answer these 27 ridiculous interview questions

Airbnb is the third-most valuable private tech company in the world — it has a $25.5 billion valuation.
If you want to work there, you might have to answer some tricky questions first.
Using Glassdoor’s information about Airbnb, we’ve compiled some of the most ridiculous questions that people say they have been asked while interviewing for the company.
No matter if you’re looking for a customer service job or a more technical position, Airbnb’s interview questions will give you a run for your money.
'If you had to teach or give a TED talk, what subject would you talk about?' - Customer Experience Specialist candidate
Shutterstock
'What do you do if a guest is kicked out by a host and need to retrieve her belongings?' - Trust and Safety Manager candidate
Adam Berry/Getty
'Have you ever developed a meaningful or lasting friendship with someone who you met briefly in an informal setting, like riding on the bus?' - Customer Experience Specialist candidate
Getty Images
'The host's dog defecates in the guest's suitcase on a dress/suit. What do you say?' - Customer Experience Specialist candidate
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
'If you could pick one public person to embody who you stand for, who would that be?' - Junior Account Executive candidate
Kevin Winter/ Getty Images
'Given a dictionary, and a matrix of letters, find all the words in the matrix that are in the dictionary.' - Software Engineer candidate
Getty Images
Kevork Djansezian/ Getty
'Please address entire company in an email and let them know why we are discontinuing ordering Unicorn from the menu.' - Food and Beverage Manager candidate
Shutterstock
'A customer calls and says there is almost pornographic photos in their host's home. They feel very uncomfortable and these photos were not represented in the Airbnb listing. How can you help the guest?' Customer Experience Specialist candidate
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
'What would your peers/ex-coworkers say is the biggest misconception about you?' - Country Manager candidate
Carl Court/Getty Images
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
Shutterstock
'How do you cut a round cake into 8 equal pieces using just 3 strokes of a knife?' - Customer Experience Representative candidate
Shutterstock
'Tell me something extraordinary you did in the past month.' - Customer Experience Specialist candidate
Stu Forster/Getty Images
Greg Wood - Pool/Getty Images
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.