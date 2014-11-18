Airbnb Is Releasing Its Own Print Magazine -- Here's What It Looks Like Inside

Courtesy of Pineapple The cover of Pineapple’s winter 2014 issue.

Airbnb announced today that it will start publishing a print magazine highlighting the people and local flavours you can experience while travelling.

Called “Pineapple” in reference to the traditional symbol of hospitality, the magazine will be published quarterly and distributed to 18,000 Airbnb hosts for free.

It will be formally unveiled during Airbnb Open, a conference for hosts that kicks off this Friday.

“Travel on Airbnb is about more than sightseeing and consuming, it’s about connections and community,” Airbnb CMO Jonathan Mildenhall said in a press release announcing the news.

“Our new magazine, Pineapple, will combine the emotional and practical sides of travelling by giving a comprehensive guide to neighborhoods and cities, as well as capturing the sense of belonging that comes from a memorable trip.”

Pineapple will focus on a wide range of topics related to travel, including food, art, culture, and fashion. Similar to Airbnb’s website and other marketing materials, Pineapple’s editorial will place an emphasis on photography and design.

Each issue will highlight three featured cities. The first issue will feature photo essays, neighbourhood reviews, and profiles for London, Seoul, and San Francisco.

“We want this publication to represent a generation of people who learn from one another and build ties and connections to the places where they feel they belong,” the introduction to the winter 2014 issue reads. “It should inspire and motivate exploration, not just within the cities featured, but within any space a reader finds themselves.”

The magazine will feature stories from hosts and people who have traveled using Airbnb.

The 128-page magazine has no ads, though Andrew Schapiro, Airbnb’s head of creative, told the New York Times the company would be looking at “ways of scaling this idea going forward.”

