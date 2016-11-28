Airbnb is in talks to acquire a major rival in China

Airbnb’s new office in Sydney.

Popular home-sharing site Airbnb is reportedly in talks to acquire China-based rival Xiaozhu, which could significantly boost the company’s user base and international presence, reports Bloomberg.

While Airbnb already has a significant presence in China, acquiring Xiaozhu would heavily reduce competition in the space, allowing it to continue stealing market share in the hospitality industry.

Acquiring Xiaozhu would give Airbnb’s business a boost.

Listings: Airbnb currently boasts about 75,000 properties for rent in China, while Xiaozhu reports over 100,000 in 301 cities around the country. There is a possibility for some overlap in listings and cities, but Airbnb would still gain a significant foothold in China with the addition of Xiaozhu’s established presence.

Users: Airbnb already dominates the home-sharing space, with over 60 million guests using its service. And although Xiaozhu would only bring 10 million users to the company, Airbnb could leverage this to onboard even more travelers and hosts in the populous nation.

Funding: Investors already have confidence in Xiaozhu, as evidenced by the company’s $65 million funding round earlier this month, which brought its total funding to $150 million. This, combined with Google Capital’s reported investment in a $555 million round for Airbnb, would give the company a powerful platform for further expansion and growth.

Acquiring Xiaozhu could help Airbnb steal even more market share. The home-sharing site has been stealing market share from hotels, bed & breakfasts, and other vacation rentals. An acquisition, plus its new funding, would likely enable Airbnb to expand its offerings around the globe to onboard even more new lodgers. The company has recently been focusing heavily on providing services and amenities that traditional hotels do, including local travel guides and personalized trip recommendations. Should Airbnb continue to expand these services, it could compete more directly with hotels for guests, and if its additional lodging services are successful, it will likely be able to onboard laggards that have so far only considered hotels.

