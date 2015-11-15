AirBnB is covering extended stays for travellers stranded in Paris

Many Paris AirBnB rentals are now listed for free

Thousands of tourists are stranded in and around Paris, as the French borders are closed, and many countries advise their citizens to remain indoors.

In response, AirBnB and many of its hosts have waived fees for those affected by the attacks.

If you're in Paris in need of emergency accommodation, our hosts have opened their doors https://t.co/E3TUbqD8m2 — Airbnb (@Airbnb) November 14, 2015

The company activated its “disaster response system” on Saturday. The system was formalised after 1,400 hosts in New York opened their doors after Hurricane Sandy. It has since been deployed after numerous disasters, including Typhoon Haiyan and the flooding in London.

Here is the statement from AirBnB, courtesy of recode:

“Dear Airbnb Hosts and Guests, Today, we are grieving with the people of Paris and the world who are mourning the heartbreaking events that took place last night. And we have been inspired by the hosts in our community who are opening their homes to people affected by these terrible attacks. If you are able, we hope you will strongly consider helping those who are in need by making your listing available at little or no cost. Also, if you’re an Airbnb host in Paris and your Airbnb guest is experiencing travel delays as they try to leave Paris, you can allow your guest to extend their stay for free.” We will also be reimbursing all of our service fees for any extended or new reservations as a result of these delays for stays on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. You will see the credit in your account within the next week.

AirBnB was holding a debate in Paris over the weekend, but this has since been cancelled.

#AirbnbOpen events scheduled today have been cancelled. Local authorities ask people to stay where they are, so we encourage you to do so. — Airbnb (@Airbnb) November 14, 2015

You can read more at recode.

