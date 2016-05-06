Airbnb is looking at ways of increasing the amount of interaction between hosts and guests

Airbnb is looking at increasing the amount of interaction between hosts and guests, the BBC reports.

Airbnb cofounder Nathan Blecharczyk told the BBC’s India Business Editor, Simon Atkinson, that Airbnb users are keen to form personal connections.

As a result, Airbnb is looking at pairing hosts and guests for tours, playing sport, and other activities.

“What we’ve demonstrated is there’s an immense appetite to travel more authentically and immerse yourself in culture … as opposed to having a commoditised experience,” said Blecharczyk, Airbnb’s chief technology officer.

The San Francisco-headquartered company, now valued at roughly $25 billion, has more than a million hosts and they are increasingly keen to participate in guest experiences, according to Blecharczyk.

“Maybe that’s someone going for a bike ride on their favourite bike route or doing a game of Frisbee, something as simple as that,” he said.

“But connecting with real people having a good time, that’s something not currently available in the professionalised world of hospitality. We’re thinking beyond accommodation. What are the sort of things people are doing outside their home? How can we help them to better connect with the local spots, the local people?”

Some of Airbnb’s hosts and guests have hit it off so well while staying with each other that they have ended up hooking up with one another.

NOW WATCH: A Swedish man invented a bicycle that looks like a car



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.