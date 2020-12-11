Watch Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky's speechless reaction to finding out Airbnb's expected opening stock price more than doubled ahead of trading

Avery Hartmans
Mike Windle/Getty ImagesAirbnb CEO Brian Chesky.

Airbnb’s initial public offering is set to be one of the biggest listings of the year, and its stock is already indicated to open so high, it’s left CEO Brian Chesky speechless.

Chesky appeared on Bloomberg TV Thursday morning ahead of Airbnb’s IPO. During the interview with host Emily Chang, news broke that Airbnb is indicated to open at $US139 per share when it begins trading later today (that price has since climbed to $US150 per share).

Chang asked Chesky whether, given the increased indicated share price, he was concerned about froth. Chesky looks visibly surprised during the exchange and is momentarily speechless.

“That’s the first time I’ve heard that number,” Chesky said. “Um… that is … that’s … I … when we … In April, we raised money and it was a debt financing. That price would have priced us around 30 bucks. So, I … I don’t know what else to say.”

“I’m very humbled by it,” he continued. “The higher the stock price, the higher expectations, the harder we’re going to be working obviously.”

Watch the moment Chesky finds out Airbnb’s share price is set to skyrocket below:

The 12-year-old home-sharing company was looking to raise $US3.5 billion in the IPO, which would give it a valuation of $US47.3 billion, making it one of the biggest tech IPOs of all time. Airbnb had priced its shares at $US68 each on Wednesday, meaning the indicated share price has more than doubled ahead of trading.

