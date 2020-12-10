Airbnb prices IPO at $68 per share, will raise $3.5 billion

Airbnb priced its shares at $US68 each on Wednesday ahead of its IPO, Bloomberg first reported.

That’s well above Airbnb’s previously expected IPO pricing range of $US56 to $US60 per share, which already marked an upsize from a prior range.

The offering is expected to raise $US3.5 billion in funds for Airbnb, giving the company a valuation of $US47.3 billion. Airbnb will trade on the Nasdaq Exchange under the ticker symbol “ABNB.”

Airbnb priced its shares at $US68 each on Wednesday ahead of its highly anticipated initial public offering.

The final price comes in well above its previously expected range as heightened investor demand for the offering pushed the price higher. Airbnb initially priced the expected range of its IPO share price at $US44 to $US50, which was subsequently raised to $US56 to $US60.

Airbnb’s IPO will raise $US3.5 billion of funds for the company, giving it an initial valuation of $US47.3 billion. The firm will trade on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker symbol “ABNB.”

In it’s last private funding round in April when the home-sharing company raised $US1 billion amid the pandemic, Airbnb was valued at $US18 billion, representing a sizable cut to its 2017 valuation of $US31 billion. The company has more than recouped that valuation cut in its IPO debut.



Airbnb has led high-profile IPOs in late 2020, joining the likes of DoorDash, Affirm, and others. While many expected the IPO to be closed shut in 2020 given the COVID-19 pandemic and volatile stock market that experienced as 35% decline earlier this year, a strong recovery in both stocks and investor confidence has reopened the IPO window for many high profile private companies.

According to Bloomberg data, US listings have already raised a record $US156 billion in 2020, in part fuelled by the rise in blank-check special acquisition companies.

Morgan Stanley is serving as the lead underwriting for Airbnb’s debut.



