Airbnb seeks to raise $2.6 billion in its mid-December IPO, giving it a valuation of up to $35 billion

Airbnb plans to raise $US2.6 billion in its mid-December IPO, giving it a valuation of up to $US35 billion.

The company plans to list about 50 million shares at between $US44 and $US50 per share, a regulatory filing showed.

Airbnb will list on the NASDAQ under the symbol “ABNB.”

It was previously eyeing a $US30 billion valuation, with $US3 billion in proceeds.

Airbnb is seeking to raise $US2.6 billion in its December IPO, giving it a valuation of up to $US35 billion on a fully diluted basis, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.

The home rental company plans to list about 50 million shares at between $US44 to $US50 per share, according to the filing. It was previously aiming for a $US30 billion valuation.

Airbnb will list on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “ABNB.” The company’s investor roadshow is scheduled to begin Tuesday and its IPO for later this month.

The company posted a third-quarter profit of nearly $US220 million on $US1.3 billion in revenue, up from a second-quarter net loss of $US575.6 million on $US334.8 million in revenue as the company’s bookings recovered slightly after the pandemic devastated its home rental business.



Its profitable third quarter came in the midst of severe cost-cutting measures. For the first nine months of the year, Airbnb a drop of 32% in revenue to $US2.5 billion, from $US3.7 billion in the same period last year. Losses grew to $US696.9 million from $US322.8 million in this period.

Meanwhile, DoorDash plans to raise $US2.8 billion in the other most anticipated IPO this month. That would give the food delivery service a valuation of $US32 billion. The company said its offering will be priced at between $US75 to $US85 per share. DoorDash will trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “DASH.”



