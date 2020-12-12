A legendary venture-capital firm bought Airbnb shares for 1 cent each in 2009

Photo by Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images The Airbnb logo is displayed on the Nasdaq digital billboard in Times Square in New York on December 10, 2020.

Airbnb’s stock price soared to about $US145 during its stock-market debut on Thursday.

Sequoia Capital invested $US585,000 in the home-rental platform for around 58 million shares in 2009, paying about 1 cent a share, The Information reported.

The venture-capital fund has plowed a total of $US280 million into Airbnb over the years, giving it a stake worth almost $US12 billion at the close on Thursday.

Sequoia backed Airbnb when it had only 2,500 listings on its website; it had 5.6 million active listings at the end of September.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Airbnb’s stock price more than doubled to about $US145 on Thursday, valuing the home-rental platform at north of $US85 billion on its first day of trading. One of the company’s earliest backers paid just one cent a share when it invested in April 2009.

Sequoia Capital â€” a storied venture-capital fund that counts Apple, Google, and Instagram among its past investments â€” handed Airbnb a seed investment of $US585,000 for around 58 million shares, according to The Information. It participated in several later funding rounds, ultimately spending about $US280 million for nearly 82 million shares, which were worth close to $US12 billion on Thursday.



Read More:







2 investment chiefs at John Hancock’s $US692 billion investing arm say the post-COVID recovery might disappoint in 2021 â€” but investors can profit with these 3 strategies



The return on Sequoia’s initial investment is astronomical, and its total $US280 million bet has paid off handsomely too. It spent an average of $US3.40 on shares worth about $US145 each on Thursday â€” a roughly 43-fold gain.

Sequoia has been richly rewarded for recognising the potential of Airbnb when it was less than a year old. When it first invested almost $US600,000, Airbnb had 2,500 listings and 10,000 registered users, the firm said in a blog post. The platform had 5.6 million active listings and more than 4 million hosts as of September 30 this year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.