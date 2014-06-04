17 Tough Questions You Might Hear During An Airbnb Job Interview

Airbnb, the company that lets people rent their homes out to travelling strangers, recently locked down a staggering $US10 billion valuation.

All the conference rooms in the startup’s office are designed like different Airbnb listings around the world and CEO Brian Chesky sounds like an interesting guy.

Airbnb could be a great place to work if you’re obsessed with travel, but before you get in, you’ve got to ace the interview. We scoured Glassdoor for interesting Airbnb interview questions.

Here are some of the toughest, most oddball ones that we could find:

How would you be able to survive a plane crash?

If you could give a TedTalk, what would it be about?

What would your peers/ex-coworkers say is the biggest misconception about you?

A customer calls and says there is almost pornographic photos in their host’s home. They feel very uncomfortable and these photos were not represented in the Airbnb listing. How can you help the guest?

If you had to teach me a certain skill, what would it be?

What food that you recently had made you emotional?

How do you feel about monotonous, boring tasks?

Suggested answer: I would say it’s not monotonous or boring if you enjoy helping people and that is where you would get your gratification.

What was your worst travel moment? What happened?

Teach me a skill I do not already know in 3 minutes.

When you walk into a room, what would be your theme song?

How would you prefer to explain a situation: With words or a picture?

Tell me a joke.

What is the craziest idea you’ve ever had?

What spice would you be and why?

How do you cut a round cake into 8 equal pieces using just 3 strokes of a knife?

Answer: First, cut the cake straight from the middle, dividing it in two equal halves. Similar cut at 90 degrees, so that cake is now in 4 equal parts. Lastly, stack the 4 parts and cut down the middle, creating 8 equal pieces.

How lucky are you and why?

If you could pick one public person to embody who you stand for, who would that be?

