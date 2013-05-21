Airbnb Is Declared Illegal In New York City

An administrative law judge has found Airbnb to be illegal in New York City, reports Fast Company.



Airbnb, the site that lets you rent out your apartment or house like a bed-and-breakfast, violates the New York City hotel law that prevents you from renting out your property for more than 29 days.

The law was originally put in place as a means to stop landlords from running illegal hotels from their property.

Those of you running your black market Airbnb housing operations in the city right now, don’t panic just yet – this law is only actionable as a secondary offence. For example, if the police show up after a noise complaint and then find you renting your place out for more than 29 days at a time, only then are you in extra trouble.

Would-slumlords better run a tight ship. At the time of this writing there are over 1,000 places available in New York City through Airbnb.

