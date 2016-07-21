Airbnb just hired former Attorney General Eric Holder to help fight discrimination

Airbnb has hired former Attorney General Eric Holder.

CEO Brian Chesky announced the hire in a blog post on Airbnb’s website. Holder will help “craft a world-class anti-discrimination policy,” according to the post.

The move comes after Airbnb announced in early June that it would review the platform to help prevent discrimination from hosts against guests. The company has been in the news after guests experienced racism and discrimination while trying to rent through Airbnb.

