Airbnb: Here's How To Get A Christmas Holiday Rental If You've Left It Too Late, As Usual

Airbnb

If you haven’t booked a holiday place for Christmas and New Year by now, you probably won’t have much chance of finding anything available at a price most can afford.

But there is one way to get away, kick back and enjoy the holiday away from home without shelling out mounds of cash.

Go to Airbnb and checkout this wishlist of ten.

They range from $65 to $400 a night and cover the city, bush and traditional beach.

Airbnb, which started in California, has grown in Australia over the last 12 months with 9,500 property listings, about twice as much as last year.

There are 3,200 of them to choose from in Sydney alone.

Essentially, these are rooms or whole dwellings for quick short-term rent.

It’s become a good way to make money from what could be called spare capacity in homes, such as an extra bedroom.

And a good way to get cheaper and reliable rooms in central city locations for a night or two or in beach areas for a longer holiday.

The idea’s catching on in Australia. There’s been a 443 per cent increase in guests staying at wishlist”>Airbnb lettings over the last year.

Airbnb Bondi

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.