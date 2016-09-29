You can now spend the night at Abbey Road Studios, where The Beatles recorded their greatest songs

Airbnb Singer and producer Mark Ronson will host the lucky winners.

Airbnb is offering four lucky guests a free overnight stay in the most famous townhouse in North London — the iconic Abbey Road Studios.

The split-level Studio 3 in St. John’s Wood — where many of music’s greatest artists have been discovered — will be converted into a temporary bedroom for one night only on October 15.

After being greeted with Champagne by London-based musician and producer Mark Ronson, who will act as a host, guests will be given a tour and full access to all areas of the studio.

This will include a chance to play on The Beatles’ piano (with cigarette burns that date back to the recordings of “The White Album”), to mix a track on the world’s largest mixing board, and to even record a song with the help of Ronson.

They will also be treated to dinner, snacks, beverages, and two nights in a nearby Airbnb listing nearby before and/or after the stay.

The “house rules” simply state things like “leave your mark” and “turn it up to 11 — we’ve got sound-proofing.”

“I was born and grew up ’round the corner from Abbey Road Studios, one of the greatest studios ever,” Ronson said. “Over the years working at Abbey Road, I’ve gotten to know many of the engineers there and hearing the legendary stories of recording albums is one of the great perks of being in the building.”

It was at Abbey Road Studios where Pink Floyd recorded “Dark Side of The Moon,” and where Amy Winehouse recorded “Body & Soul,” her last ever song with Tony Bennett.

“Unless you are a recording artist, it is almost impossible to get inside Abbey Road Studios,” James McClure, Airbnb’s General Manager for Northern Europe, said.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for a music lover to cross its threshold and unearth thousands of stories that live within its walls,” he said.

The competition is open to everyone over the age of 18 around the globe, with Airbnb promising to fly the winner and their guests from anywhere in the world.

In order to enter, participants must visit the listing page and tell Airbnb about themselves as well as which song they wish they had been at Abbey Road Studios to see recorded. The entry deadline is at 11:59 p.m. BST on October 6.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.