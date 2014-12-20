There's Now A Site That Helps People Find A Place To Stay While They Rent Their Place Out On AirBnb

The real estate crunch in San Francisco has reached a new level of absurdity.

There’s now a site called “Can I Stay With You While I Rent My Place On AirBnb?”

It’s exactly what it sounds like — a site that matches Airbnb listing owners with each other.

The idea is that some people can make a lot of money putting their apartments up as Airbnb rentals (Unspoken: Especially renters in rent-controlled apartments, even though this is probably a lease violation.)

But sometimes, because the guest wants privacy or an awkward situation arises, the people who are renting out their own pads need another place to stay. This site lets them find one.

Think of it like Couchsurfing for AirBnb hosts.

The site works anywhere, and its creators are based in Minneapolis, but the cover image is of the Mission District in San Francisco, where AirBnb itself is based. It opened yesterday, and about half its users are from San Francisco, the site’s creators told me.

It doesn’t cost anything to use the site, but it recommends that visitors pay their hosts in beer, share some of the wealth they’re getting from their AirBnb renters, or arrange a swap for a later date.

The site was featured on Product Hunt today and is the third-most upvoted product.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.