This Is $US10 Billion-Dollar Airbnb's First-Ever Pitch Deck

Airbnb is reportedly raising a round of financing that will value the company at $US10 billion and make each of its three young founders billionaires.
But things weren’t always easy for the company. Airbnb stumbled throughout its first year and was rejected by investors like Union Square Ventures.
The founders shared their first pitch deck with an MBA student, back when it wanted to be an air mattress rental company.
We gathered all the slides for you, here.
At the time, Couchsurfing.com had 630,000 users and was a market leader. Craigslist also had thousands of temporary housing listings in New York and San Francisco.
Here's projected revenue. The company used to charge 10% per transaction. Now it charges hosts 3% of the total and guests 6-12%.
