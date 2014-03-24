This Is $US10 Billion-Dollar Airbnb's First-Ever Pitch Deck

Airbnb is reportedly raising a round of financing that will value the company at $US10 billion and make each of its three young founders billionaires.

But things weren’t always easy for the company. Airbnb stumbled throughout its first year and was rejected by investors like Union Square Ventures.

The founders shared their first pitch deck with an MBA student, back when it wanted to be an air mattress rental company.

We gathered all the slides for you, here.

