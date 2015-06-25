Airbnb just sent out this crazy video to teach people 5 dance moves

Airbnb sent out an email to San Francisco users today asking them to sign up to march in the 2015 Pride parade with the company.

But while you’re at it, can you also learn this dance?

Airbnb, who is helping sponsor Pride 2015, worked with rapper Le1f to create this five-move dance. The company sent out a simplified GIF posted below, so everyone can learn the same moves and be in sync during the parade.

The steps in the GIF seem easy enough to do, but if you watch the full video, there’s a lot more twerking on furniture involved. (We’ve reached out to Airbnb for what Le1f’s connection is to the company).

Here’s the full video on how to “Learn the Moves with Le1f” so you can be ready to go:

