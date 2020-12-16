Airbnb's 3 cofounders shed a combined $9 billion in net worth after stock plunges 24% from IPO peak

Airbnb Airbnb co-founders Brian Chesky, Nathan Blecharczyk, and Joe Gebbia

Airbnb’s founding trio have seen up to $US9 billion erased from their combined net worth since their company’s IPO last Thursday.

The home-rental platform’s stock price peaked at $US165 during its trading debut, valuing CEO Brian Chesky’s 76.5 million shares at $US12.6 billion, and directors Nathan Blecharczyk and Joe Gebbia’s stakes at $US11.5 billion each.

However, Airbnb’s stock price has tumbled 24% from its peak, wiping $US3 billion off of Chesky’s net worth and $US2.8 billion from each of Blecharczyk and Gebbia’s fortunes.

The three cofounders have still made a killing as Airbnb’s current market capitalisation suggests it has quadrupled in value since April.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Airbnb‘s three cofounders have seen as much as $US9 billion wiped off their combined fortunes since they took their company public last Thursday.

The home-rental platform’s shares surged from $US68 to a peak of $US165 during their first day of trading, giving the company a market capitalisation of about $US100 billion.



Read more:





Value investor Barbara Ann Bernard explains Warren Buffett’s unique appeal, why tech stocks have soared, and where she’s finding bargains



CEO Brian Chesky’s 76.5 million shares (including 9.2 million stock options) peaked in value at $US12.6 billion. Strategy chief Nathan Blecharczyk and director Joe Gebbia each boasted around 69.7 million shares including stock options, meaning their individual stakes were worth as much as $US11.5 billion.

However, Airbnb’s stock price has tumbled about 24% from its high, closing at $US125 on Tuesday. The decline has slashed the value of Chesky’s shares by about $US3 billion, and erased around $US2.8 billion from both Blecharczyk and Gebbia’s fortunes.

The trio will still be counting their blessings. Airbnb’s $US74 billion market cap implies it’s worth four times more today than it was in April, when it was privately valued at $US18 billion.



Read More:







A JPMorgan income fund manager shares 12 high-dividend stocks set to gain from a broad cyclical recovery â€” and unpacks the strategy he uses to beat 93% of his peers



The spike in valuation is striking as Airbnb’s revenue plunged as much as 80% in the spring as the pandemic hammered travel demand, spurring Chesky to lay off 25% of his workforce. Despite Airbnb’s efforts to promote local bookings and cut costs, its losses more than doubled to about $US700 million in the first nine months of this year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.