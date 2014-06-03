Airbnb Has Banned Thousands And Thousands Of People For Throwing Wild Parties In Rentals

Airbnb has gotten some bad press recently, with several reported cases of orgies and wild, sex-filled parties being held in hosts’ homes when they rent them out through the service.

“It’s incredibly rare, but it does happen,” Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky told Yahoo’s Katie Couric in an interview.

He said that a pivotal moment came when a home was trashed in 2011. Airbnb didn’t have an insurance plan in place yet to cover that sort of thing, or fast-moving customer service. It said that it was a huge learning experience, and that the company now has 100 people working in trust and safety to help stop those kinds of incidents from happening.

“We’ve removed thousands and thousands of people from the community,” Chesky said, noting that the site has a community-based membership.

Watch the interview about orgies below and the rest of the videos here:

