Airbnb is cancelling and blocking all Washington, DC reservations during the week of the inauguration

Getty/Tasos Katopodis Washington, DC is preparing for the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden.

Airbnb will be cancelling and blocking reservations in Washington, DC during Inauguration week, the company announced Wednesday.

The decision was made as a result of potential hate groups disrupting President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Airbnb will be cancelling and blocking reservations in Washington, DC during Inauguration week following the deadly Capitol siege, the company announced Wednesday.

The decision was made following a request from Muriel Bowser, mayor of Washington, DC, Larry Hogan, governor of Maryland, and Ralph Northam, governor of Virginia, for visitors to stay clear of the Washington, DC area for next week’s inauguration following threats of disruptions by “armed militias and known hate groups,” according to Airbnb’s news release announcing the cancellations.

The platform’s response falls in line with the subsequent increase in security ahead of president-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. It’s also working with “inputs” from its hosts in the Washington DC area, the Metro Police, officials, and Congress members.



Guests and hosts affected by this cancellation announcement will receive a full refund and reimbursement, respectively. Airbnb’s HotelTonight platform will also cancel its reservations.

This announcement comes two days after Airbnb announced it would be banning “hate group members” â€” including the Proud Boys â€” from its platform as a part of its newly announced “Capitol Safety Plan.” The plan also includes banning any users who have been cited by the media or law enforcement as Capitol siege attendees who partake in “violent criminal activity.”

Consequently, Airbnb guests in the Washington, DC area that it identifies as hate group members, planning violence, or violating Airbnb’s policies may face legal action from the company,Airbnb announced on Monday.

