Airbnb Has Banned The Condo Squatters For Life

The two men refusing to leave a Palm Springs, California, condo rented through Airbnb have vowed to squat again. But the squatters, Maksym Pashanin and Denys Pashanin, won’t be finding their next victim through Airbnb, the company says.

“These individuals have been permanently banned from using Airbnb. We have a number of technological tools we use that prevent individuals who have been banned from our community from using Airbnb in the future,” Airbnb spokesman Nick Papas tells Business Insider.

Papas pointed us to an Airbnb blog post published last month that discussed some of these tech tools.

“Fraudulent actors often exhibit repetitive patterns. As we recognise these patterns, we can apply heuristics to predict when they are about to occur again, and help stop them,” the post says.

In other words, Airbnb is using sophisticated algorithms, known these days as “machine learning,” to monitor its system. If these squatters attempt to fire up new accounts, they will be found and kicked out, the company promises.

