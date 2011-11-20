You Can't Miss These 15 Incredible Airbnb Apartments Around The World That You Can Rent Right Now

Airbnb is a billion-dollar startup that lets you rent out your apartment for anywhere from a few days to months at a time.
Along with offering some cheap spots in a big city like New York, Airbnb also has a bunch of crazy places to rent around the world — including your own private island.
We’ve assembled 15 of the best Airbnb apartments around the world. Some are incredibly pricey, but most are actually pretty affordable compared to some pretty typical vacation costs.
Price: $400/night
Location: Costa Rica
The fully outfitted two bedroom apartment is in a Boeing 727 fuselage. The owners refurbished a vintage 1965 Boeing 727 airframe that served in South Africa Air and Avianca Airlines.
Price: $3858/night
Location: Chile
This hotel features a series of domes that connect to an outdoor resting area. Each dome serves as a room and has a good view of the starts outside and comes with a telescope for stargazing.
Price: $350/night
Location: Fiji
You can rent out 10-acre Nanuku Island, which comes with two Fijian-style homes and all the other amenities you would come to expect.
Seriously, who hasn't wanted to have their own island for a day?
Price: $3,571/night
Location: Hawaii
If an island is too much for you and you want something more traditional, you can rent a plantation estate at Kailua Bay on the Hawaiian Island of Oahu.
If you have any doubts about its quality, you'll be happy to know that President Barack Obama selected this place as his vacation home for the past three years.
Price: $189/night
Location: Slovenia
These igloos are connected by a labyrinth of tunnels at one of Slovenia's most popular ski resorts in Krvavec, Slovenia. They rebuild the village each year -- this is the third year they've done it.
Price: $325/night
Location: Two Rivers, Wisconsin
Frank Lloyd Wright, one of the most famous architects in the world, designed this four-bedroom home in Two Rivers. It has two-and-a-half bathrooms and can host up to six people. Two Rivers is a historic fishing town in Wisconsin.
Price: $3,000/night
Location: Miami Beach, Florida
This giant villa hosts up to 10 people with five bedrooms and five bathrooms. One side of the view is the ocean off Miami Beach, and the other side is the Miami skyline. It has just about all the amenities you could ever hope to want.
Price: $215/night
Location: Hawaii
This one's in Hawaii too: a home that sits about 100 feet deep into the forest. After a pretty steep climb up foliage and lava rocks you'll find this one-bedroom apartment, which has all the standard amenities.
Price: $185/night
Location: New York
Want to stay on a boat? Check out this ferry, which is docked in Hoboken, NJ. It has a great view of the New York skyline -- along with the Empire State Building. On the inside, this ferry is actually a two-bedroom apartment.
Price: $135/night
Location: San Francisco, California
This is one of San Francisco's 'Painted Lady' houses in the Haight neighbourhood. They're famous for being multiple colours to show off the architecture. You'll also recognise them from several movies, because these iconic homes typically serve as a backdrop for a San Francisco-based scene.
Price: $2,500/night
Location: Mercer Island, Washington
This giant waterfront mansion hosts up to 16 people with four bedrooms and five bathrooms. It's about a five-minute drive from downtown Seattle.
Price: $165/night
Location: Natural Bridge, Virginia
The owner of this apartment bought a 1926-style train caboose and renovated it as a one-bedroom apartment near Natural Bridge, VA. He refurbished the interior with red cedar walls and cherry floors -- and it has all the amenities you would expect.
Price: $85/night
Location: Nevsehir, Turkey
This apartment is perched above Goreme, a small ancient stone village in Turkey. You can see the entire village and nearby rolling valleys from this apartment. This one-bedroom apartment can house up to two people.
Price: $75/night
Location: Seattle, Washington
This is a traditional, renovated log cabin just right on Haller Lake in Seattle. It's a one-bedroom place that sleeps up to two people. You can fish or take a paddle boat out onto the lake right from the dock.
Price: $75/night
Location: Salem, Massachusetts
Even though you're behind bars, you won't actually feel like you're in Jail. These rooms are situated in Salem's 200-year-old historic jail. They're each a private room with a bathroom and a tiled stall shower.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.