You Can't Miss These 15 Incredible Airbnb Apartments Around The World That You Can Rent Right Now

Airbnb is a billion-dollar startup that lets you rent out your apartment for anywhere from a few days to months at a time.

Along with offering some cheap spots in a big city like New York, Airbnb also has a bunch of crazy places to rent around the world — including your own private island.

We’ve assembled 15 of the best Airbnb apartments around the world. Some are incredibly pricey, but most are actually pretty affordable compared to some pretty typical vacation costs.

Stay in an aeroplane above the sea

Price: $400/night

Location: Costa Rica

The fully outfitted two bedroom apartment is in a Boeing 727 fuselage. The owners refurbished a vintage 1965 Boeing 727 airframe that served in South Africa Air and Avianca Airlines.

Book it here.

Check out the stars at this awesome astronomy hotel in Chile

Price: $3858/night

Location: Chile

This hotel features a series of domes that connect to an outdoor resting area. Each dome serves as a room and has a good view of the starts outside and comes with a telescope for stargazing.

Book it here.

Rent your own private island in Fiji

Price: $350/night

Location: Fiji

You can rent out 10-acre Nanuku Island, which comes with two Fijian-style homes and all the other amenities you would come to expect.

Seriously, who hasn't wanted to have their own island for a day?

Book it here.

Stay at the Hawaiian plantation estate that Obama loves

Price: $3,571/night

Location: Hawaii

If an island is too much for you and you want something more traditional, you can rent a plantation estate at Kailua Bay on the Hawaiian Island of Oahu.

If you have any doubts about its quality, you'll be happy to know that President Barack Obama selected this place as his vacation home for the past three years.

Book it here.

You won't freeze in this igloo

Price: $189/night

Location: Slovenia

These igloos are connected by a labyrinth of tunnels at one of Slovenia's most popular ski resorts in Krvavec, Slovenia. They rebuild the village each year -- this is the third year they've done it.

Book it here.

One of the best architects in the world designed this home

Price: $325/night

Location: Two Rivers, Wisconsin

Frank Lloyd Wright, one of the most famous architects in the world, designed this four-bedroom home in Two Rivers. It has two-and-a-half bathrooms and can host up to six people. Two Rivers is a historic fishing town in Wisconsin.

Book it here.

This Miami Beach villa has just about everything

Price: $3,000/night

Location: Miami Beach, Florida

This giant villa hosts up to 10 people with five bedrooms and five bathrooms. One side of the view is the ocean off Miami Beach, and the other side is the Miami skyline. It has just about all the amenities you could ever hope to want.

Book it here.

Tree houses aren't just for kids

Price: $215/night

Location: Hawaii

This one's in Hawaii too: a home that sits about 100 feet deep into the forest. After a pretty steep climb up foliage and lava rocks you'll find this one-bedroom apartment, which has all the standard amenities.

Book it here.

Live on a boat in New York

Price: $185/night

Location: New York

Want to stay on a boat? Check out this ferry, which is docked in Hoboken, NJ. It has a great view of the New York skyline -- along with the Empire State Building. On the inside, this ferry is actually a two-bedroom apartment.

Book it here.

You've seen these Painted Lady homes in every San Francisco-based movie

Price: $135/night

Location: San Francisco, California

This is one of San Francisco's 'Painted Lady' houses in the Haight neighbourhood. They're famous for being multiple colours to show off the architecture. You'll also recognise them from several movies, because these iconic homes typically serve as a backdrop for a San Francisco-based scene.

Book it here.

This giant mansion is right by downtown Seattle

Price: $2,500/night

Location: Mercer Island, Washington

This giant waterfront mansion hosts up to 16 people with four bedrooms and five bathrooms. It's about a five-minute drive from downtown Seattle.

Book it here.

This train caboose is actually a one-bedroom apartment

Price: $165/night

Location: Natural Bridge, Virginia

The owner of this apartment bought a 1926-style train caboose and renovated it as a one-bedroom apartment near Natural Bridge, VA. He refurbished the interior with red cedar walls and cherry floors -- and it has all the amenities you would expect.

Book it here.

Stay in a cave in Turkey

Price: $85/night

Location: Nevsehir, Turkey

This apartment is perched above Goreme, a small ancient stone village in Turkey. You can see the entire village and nearby rolling valleys from this apartment. This one-bedroom apartment can house up to two people.

Book it here.

Stay in an old-school log cabin in Seattle

Price: $75/night

Location: Seattle, Washington

This is a traditional, renovated log cabin just right on Haller Lake in Seattle. It's a one-bedroom place that sleeps up to two people. You can fish or take a paddle boat out onto the lake right from the dock.

Book it here.

You're going to jail in Salem

Price: $75/night

Location: Salem, Massachusetts

Even though you're behind bars, you won't actually feel like you're in Jail. These rooms are situated in Salem's 200-year-old historic jail. They're each a private room with a bathroom and a tiled stall shower.

Book it here.

