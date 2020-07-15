Airbnb is getting ripped apart for asking renters to donate money to landlords

Reuters

Airbnb rolled out a new tool that encourages guests to send “kindness cards” and cash donations to their former hosts “impacted by COVID-19.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has tanked Airbnb’s revenue, and the landlords who operate short-term rentals through the service have seen rent payments evaporate as people stop travelling.

But critics lashed out at Airbnb’s push for donations, questioning why renters should have to help shore up landlords’ shaky financials.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

After the COVID-19 pandemic obliterated Airbnb revenues across the globe, the short-term rental platform has begun asking guests to chip in by sending “kindness cards” that include cash donations to their former hosts – who have seen billions of dollars in revenue vanish in recent months, as travel ground to a halt due to the pandemic.

The new tool appears to be another effort to assuage hosts’ financial concerns, this time by soliciting contributions from former guests. Airbnb says 100% of the proceeds from kindness cards are given to the hosts.

But the tool has been met with swift backlash from renters, who say they’re similarly struggling to save money amid the pandemic and question why it should be their responsibility to support landlords.

“Airbnb has lost its f-ing head,” one person tweeted.

Airbnb has lost its fucking head. Why would I donate to my host? I can't even afford one house. pic.twitter.com/JZspJqyoPB — Rosaleen (@olenskae) July 14, 2020

Hosts have directed their anger at Airbnb, claiming that the company implemented cancellation policies at the onset of COVID-19 that cost them even more money. Airbnb said in March that it would spend $US250 million to reimburse hosts for guests’ cancellations that stemmed from coronavirus shutdowns

The financial situation is especially dire for mega-hosts, some of whom bought up dozens of properties and built short-term rental empires that made up their main source of income (roughly one-third of Airbnb hosts have more than 25 properties, according to analytics site AirDNA).

New York Times tech reporter Mike Isaac riffed that the program is “like the mortgage-backed securities of the sharing economy.”

“I’m not sure I will be contributing to the mortgage for anyone’s second house at this time,” another Twitter user wrote.

I’m not sure I will be contributing to the mortgage for anyone’s second house at this time. https://t.co/qfhIN8qR6o — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) July 14, 2020

just sent a kindness card to the woman in Hawaii who owned 6 rental properties and I feel so much better now ???? https://t.co/ZkXIt2Zx7z — n (@auntanxiety) July 14, 2020

???? keep ???? giving ???? your ???? rent ???? to ???? every ???? landlord ???? you've ???? ever ???? had ???? https://t.co/zglhJGe2Hl — Stan The Golden Boy (@tristandross) July 14, 2020

If you donate money to a multi-billion dollar app you're a rube https://t.co/7J2XCAysDz — Evan Hadfield (@Evan_Hadfield) July 14, 2020

An Airbnb spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.