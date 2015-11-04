Airbnb appears to have dodged a bullet in its hometown

AirbnbAirbnb co-founders Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia
Airbnb appears to have survived what could have been a huge blow to its business in San Francisco.
Proposition F, a local ballot measure that was seen as a threat to Airbnb in its hometown, has failed.
Voters rejected the measure Tuesday night that would have curbed the number of days a host can rent on the platform.
The measure was largely seen as a threat to Airbnb’s overall growth.
More to come …
