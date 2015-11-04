Airbnb appears to have dodged a bullet in its hometown

Airbnb Airbnb co-founders Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia

Airbnb appears to have survived what could have been a huge blow to its business in San Francisco.

Proposition F, a local ballot measure that was seen as a threat to Airbnb in its hometown, has failed.

Voters rejected the measure Tuesday night that would have curbed the number of days a host can rent on the platform.

The measure was largely seen as a threat to Airbnb’s overall growth.

More to come …

