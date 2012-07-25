Airbnb Acquires A Fellow Y Combinator Startup, DailyBooth

Airbnb has acqui-hired DailyBooth, TechCrunch reports. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



DailyBooth helps users tell the story of their lives through pictures. The DailyBooth team is led by CEO Brian Pokorney, and Airbnb will use its design and engineering talent to improve its mobile user experience.

About 20% of Airbnb’s traffic comes from mobile; 10 million nights have been booked and 200,000 listings are displayed on the site.

Pokorney knows Airbnb’s founders from their days at Y Combinator; Porkoney was in the 2009 class. He joined DailyBooth two years ago from early stage investment firm SV Angel.

