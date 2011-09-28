Airbnb: A $1.3 Billion-Dollar Startup's First-Ever Pitch Deck

Airbnb is one of the greatest startup success stories of late.It stumbled throughout its first year before exploding. Now, it has raised more than $112 million at a $1.3 billion valuation.

The founders shared its first pitch deck with an MBA student, back when it wanted to be an air mattress rental company.

We gathered all the slides for you, here.

