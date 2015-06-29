Airbnb is worth $25.5 billion after raising a massive $1.5 billion round

Home-rental site Airbnb just landed a sky-high valuation at $US25.5 billion, after finalising a $US1.5 billion funding round, according to a person close to the company.

The news was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal.

It’s more than the rumoured $US1 billion round that had leaked two weeks ago, which would have put the company at a $US24 billion valuation. It’s a still a number higher than hotel chain Marriott ($US21 billion) and double the valuation of travel site expedia.

General Atlantic Inc., Chinese firm Hillhouse Capital Group and Tiger Global Management lead the round, according to the source.

The home rental company last raised money in April 2014 at a $US10 billion valuation. This round makes it the second highest-valued startup out there today, ranking only behind Uber.

