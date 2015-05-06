You can fly all over Asia for just $160

AirAsia recently released its Asean Pass, which allows you to travel across ten countries in the continent for only $US160 a month.

Guests can use the pass to lock down low flight fares across Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, Indonesia, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, and the Philippines.

There are two versions available.

The 10 Credit Pass costs $US160 and allows for 10 flight credits and 30 days of travel. The 20 Credit Pass at $US290 allows for 20 flight credits and 60 days of travel.

The credits are determined based on the distance and difficulty of the route per flight. To help give some perspective, here are a few examples of credit rates you can find on the company’s website:

Flying from Bangkok to Phuket: 1 credit each way

Flying from Bali to Bangkok: 3 credits each way

Flying from Bali to Jakarta: 5 credits each way

Most flights arrive and depart from Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur, making these two destinations the best for booking a round-trip.

Every flight has to be purchased at least 14 days in advance, which can make spontaneous travelling difficult, but you do have the option to transfer the pass to another traveller or to add on family members.

Also, you can only travel each route one time. So, if you book a trip from Bangkok to Phuket, you won’t be able to book the same trip later in the month. The hope is that this will inspire a variety of travel itineraries to different destinations.

At only $US160, it’s a great deal.

NOW WATCH: Beautiful drone video of epic trip across South America



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.